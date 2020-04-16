The 2800 Series AP – Retrofit compact, single-pass inkjet engine is designed for label and tag production

The 2800 Series AP – Retrofit single-pass print engine. (Credit: Colordyne Technologies)

Colordyne Technologies has introduced an entry-level aqueous inkjet digital printing enhancement option, the 2800 Series AP – Retrofit, for label and tag production.

Engineered as a compact, single-pass inkjet engine, the 2800 Series AP – Retrofit allows existing analogue equipment to incorporate the benefits of full-colour inkjet digital printing while retaining original functionality.

Colordyne said that the new retrofit option also offers a lower equipment cost, a wider width, and higher print quality for use with analogue presses, web handling or finishing equipment, and production lines that run under 45m/min.

Colordyne engineering director John Urban said: “The development of the 2800 Series AP – Retrofit was driven by printers looking to optimize existing finishing and web handling equipment with a cost-effective and compact solution.

“We also anticipated the need for a retrofit that could be easily integrated into production lines or print and apply solutions. With in-line full color inkjet printing, brands can produce unique product labels on-demand and integrate variable data capabilities.”

2800 Series AP – Retrofit provides faster entry-level speeds

In addition to providing faster entry-level speeds, the 2800 Series AP offers enhanced output through two times the nozzle redundancy at 1600x1600dpi resolution, the firm noted.

The single-pass print engine also uses aqueous pigment inkjet inks to deliver greater water fastness, light fastness and rub resistance while retaining the qualities of water-based inkjet, like food and beverage safety.

Urban added: “By developing an entry-level retrofit using aqueous pigment inkjet, we’ve created greater scalability in our label and tag product portfolio.

“When users decide they need faster speeds to meet higher volume production demands, they can move into our 3600 Series AP – Retrofit without changing the quality of their output.”

Last year, US-based MPS Systems has partnered with Colordyne to build a new hybrid printing solution for the packaging market.