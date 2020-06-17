Plásticos Correa will use the Comexi SL3 solventless laminator for the manufacturing of different laminated containers

Pllásticos Correa has invested in Comexi SL3 solventless laminator. (Credit: Comexi)

Pllásticos Correa has installed the Comexi SL3 solventless laminator at its Medellín facility in Colombia to boost its production capabilities.

Pllásticos Correa is involved in the development of flexible packaging solutions, primarily for the pharmaceutical and food sectors.

Comexi stated that it has completed the first remote installation of a solventless laminator marketed by its agent Eduardo López.

Plásticos Correa plant manager Ricardo Posada noted that the company has purchased the Comexi SL3 laminator to manufacture different laminated containers specifically for the food industry.

Comexi SL3 laminator will also help produce 100% polyolefin pouch

The company will also use the solventless laminator to produce a 100% polyolefin pouch, which can be recycled with traditional machines.

Plásticos Correa has invested in the Comexi SL3 laminator to increase its installed base and conduct a range of jobs with a compact laminator.

Comexi SL3 laminator offers various benefits, including fully motorised coating head, sleeve metering system, perfect control tension, shaftless winders, fully integrated coating weight control, and three-roller lamination NIP.

According to the company, the Comexi SL3 is a suitable flexible packaging laminator designed for converters starting out or already performing a large amount of work which does not need high voltage.

