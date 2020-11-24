The distribution facility will help the company to increase the production of temperature-sensitive packaging solutions to meet the Covid-19 vaccine demand

The facility is equipped to support the temperature-sensitive supply chain requirements. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), a provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions, has opened a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee of the US for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new 255,000ft2 cold chain facility forms part of the company’s efforts to rapidly increase the production of temperature-sensitive packaging solutions to meet the Covid-19 vaccine demand.

New facility to meet temperature-sensitive supply chain requirements

The facility is fully equipped to support the temperature-sensitive supply chain requirements with the broadest portfolio of single-use and reusable systems for parcel and pallet shipments.

Additionally, the facility enables Koolit refrigerant manufacturing and work cells for CCT’s KoolTemp EcoFlex reusable thermal packaging solution.

Cold Chain Technologies CEO Ranjeet Banerjee said: “Our longstanding history and partnerships through previous pandemics, coupled with our unparalleled, deep engineering and testing lab capabilities, position us to tackle this COVID challenge.

“Our packaging solutions will help ensure the integrity of these vaccines during transit and enable the safe delivery of vaccinations.”

In April this year, CCT signed an exclusive agreement with DuPont for Tyvek cargo covers, which are used by the customers in the life sciences sector.

Under the deal, CCT will be responsible for the global production, sales, distribution, and technical service of Tyvek cargo covers. It will also offer advanced DuPont Tyvek cargo covers to the manufacturers and distributors of temperature-sensitive, life-science products.

CCT is engaged in providing reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material.