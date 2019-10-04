The bottles have been developed to show the potential of enhanced recycling technologies, which can recycle previously used plastics to high-quality plastic for food or beverage packaging

Image: The new bottle uses 25% recycled marine plastics. Photo: courtesy of THE COCA-COLA COMPANY.

Coca-Cola has introduced what it claims to be the first bottle made using recovered and recycled plastics from the oceans.

In partnership with Ioniqa Technologies Indorama Ventures and Mares Circulares (Circular Seas), Coca-Cola has made about 300 sample bottles using 25% recycled marine plastics which was recovered from the Mediterranean Sea and beaches.

Coca-Cola Western Europe technical and supply chain director Bruno van Gompel said: “Enhanced recycling technologies are enormously exciting, not just for us but for industry and society at large.

“They accelerate the prospect of a closed-loop economy for plastic, which is why we are investing behind them.

“As these begin to scale, we will see all kinds of used plastics returned, as good as new, not just once but again and again, diverting waste streams from incineration and landfill.”

The new bottle shows the potential of enhanced recycling technologies

Coca-Cola said that the bottles have been developed to show the potential of enhanced recycling technologies, which can recycle previously used plastics to high-quality plastic for food or beverage packaging.

The firm said in a statement: “In the immediate term, enhanced recycling will be introduced at commercial scale using waste from existing recyclers, including previously unrecyclable plastics and lower-quality recyclables.”

The drinks firm intends to roll out enhanced recycled content in some of its bottles from 2020.

Ioniqa Technologies CEO Tonnis Hooghoudt said: “The impact of enhanced recycling will be felt on a global scale: by working with Coca-Cola and Indorama to produce this bottle, we aim to show what this technology can deliver.

“Our new plant is now operational and we are bringing this technology to scale. In doing so, we aim to eliminate the concept of single use plastic and plastic waste altogether.”

In August this year, Coca-Cola Ireland has said its plastic bottles of up to 500ml will be made from 50% recycled plastic.

The innovation, in conjunction with its local bottling partner Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC), will see products over 500ml made with 25% recycled material.