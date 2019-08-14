The water brand has unveiled a pipeline of sustainable packaging innovations, in a bid to support Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative

Image: Dasani’s innovation lineup. Photo: courtesy of THE COCA-COLA COMPANY.

Coca-Cola’s mainstream water brand Dasani has announced several measures for the reduction of plastic waste and minimise environmental impact.

The water brand has unveiled a pipeline of sustainable packaging innovations to support Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative that is aimed at producing bottles and cans with an average of 50% recycled material by 2030.

Dasani brands director Lauren King said: “Over the last decade we’ve been on a journey to make DASANI more sustainable through new package design and innovation, and we are now accelerating these efforts in support our company’s ambitious goals to significantly reduce packaging waste around the world by 2030.”

Dasani’s measures in support of World Without Waste initiative

Dasani’s packaging products are designed to minimise plastic waste and increase the use of recycled and renewable materials in the US. The water brand also aims to make all bottles fully recyclable.

HybridBottle is Coca-Cola’s first package in the US, which is made with a mix of up to 50% plant-based renewable and recycled PET material.

The bottle, which will be available across the in 20-ounce bottles in mid-2020, is based on the success of PlantBottle. Recycled content and plant-based material are used to reduce the amount of virgin PET plastic in the new bottle.

The package-less Dasani PureFill water dispensers are expanded with the addition of up to 100 PureFill units across the country. Available from fall this year, the new units are based on the Coca-Cola Freestyle platform.

Dasani will also introduce new aluminium cans in the Northeastern US this fall and other regions in 2020, while new aluminium bottles in the middle of 2020.

Light-weighting will be continued across the Dasani package portfolio to decrease the amount of virgin PET plastic procured by the Coca-Cola system.

How2Recycle labels will also be added to all Dasani packages to educate consumers about recycle after use.

Coca-Cola North America packaging innovation group director Sneha Shah said: “Designing our packages to reduce the amount of raw materials used and incorporating recycled and renewable content in our bottles to help drive a circular economy for our packaging is an important part of our commitment to doing business the right way.”

In April this year, two of Coca-Cola’s subsidiaries in the Asia-Pacific region have announced they will use recycled materials to make 70% of their plastic bottles by the end of the year.