Image: Coca-Cola Amatil agrees for a recycling plant in Australia. Photo: courtesy of Myriam Zilles from Pixabay.

Coca-Cola Amatil today announced it had entered into a Heads of Agreement with global leader in resource management Veolia Australia and New Zealand, to explore opportunities for a recycled plastic processing plant in Australia.

The potential recycling plant would focus on recycling PET plastic, which is the material used in plastic bottles.

Coca-Cola Amatil’s Group Managing Director Ms Alison Watkins said Amatil and Veolia had established a joint project team to consider a potential plant’s economic feasibility, size, scale and location, end-to-end requirements and potential integration into each company’s value chains.

Ms Watkins said the joint project team would leverage each company’s expertise and experience in respective parts of the production and recycling process as part of considering a potential plant. The joint project team will make a recommendation to their respective companies in the short-to-medium term.

Veolia Australia and New Zealand CEO and Managing Director Mr Danny Conlon said, “We’re delighted to be working with our Amatil colleagues on this important initiative.

“It comes at a critical time for Australia where we need to be doing more to resolve ongoing issues around plastics and their potential to be recycled. I look forward to future announcements on circular economy solutions.”

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of Australia’s largest users of recycled PET, with 7 out of 10 of its plastic bottles1 in Australia to be made from 100 percent recycled PET by the end this year.

Source: Company Press Release