Coca‑Cola HBC installs a new canning line at its Lisburn Plant in Ireland. (Credit: Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company)

Switzerland-based Coca‑Cola HBC has installed a new canning line at its Lisburn Plant located in Northern Ireland to increase its production capabilities.

The new canning line, which is installed as part of the firm’s £9.3m investment plan, will support the increased demand for can production with the capacity to produce 4.8 million cans per week.

The installation of the new canning line, which is the second of its kind to be installed at the facility, is expected to increase the number of products and pack sizes available.

According to the firm, the installation will reduce its dependence on external sourcing from the company’s other facilities in Europe, most particularly bringing the production of its Monster Energy products in-house.

Coca‑Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland general manager Miles Karamacher said: “This investment marks our continued commitment to the region, where we have operated as a proud local employer for more than 80 years.

“This new canning line will serve to future-proof our growth needs for decades to come while supporting our sustainability ambitions.”

The new line will also support Coca‑Cola’s transition to new taller “Sleek Cans”, which will be launched this month and its journey towards World Without Waste.

It is also expected to enable the firm to introduce sustainable secondary packaging solutions for multipack cans.

Coca‑Cola HBC said that paperboard and cardboard packaging solutions for multi-pack cans will be introduced this year.

As a result, the firm has eliminated 620 tonnes of shrink plastic from circulation per year.

It stated that the installation of the new equipment represents the largest investment in Knockmore Hill since the opening of the Lisburn plant and is expected to create a further 370 jobs.

