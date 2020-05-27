With the acquisition, Coastal Group has launched Coastal Honeycomb, LLC. The company will produce the lightweight, durable packaging material in Holland and create an initial 12 jobs

Coastal Group has acquired Veecor honeycomb packaging manufacturer. (Credit: Coastal Container)

Coastal Group, a family owned investment management company, has acquired Veecor, a Louisiana-based honeycomb packaging manufacturer.

With the acquisition, Coastal Group has launched Coastal Honeycomb, LLC. The company will produce the lightweight, durable packaging material in Holland and create an initial 12 jobs.

The acquisition adds honeycomb to Coastal Group’s range of packaging services including design, testing, corrugated, packaging supplies and foam.

“Coastal Honeycomb adds another competence to the growing suite of Coastal Group businesses all centered around an expertise in personal and product safety through highly engineered energy management systems,” said Paul Doyle, Coastal Group CEO. “Coastal is the leader in protecting occupants in all forms of transportation and the products they are transporting.”

Veecor has produced honeycomb packaging for over 50 years. In addition to production, Veecor manufactured and designed the honeycomb production equipment used by over 40 companies in the US today. Key members of the Veecor team are moving to Holland to support the operation.

Coastal Honeycomb will be fully operational on May 26th and will hold all rights for the manufacture and sale of honeycomb equipment. Coastal Honeycomb will be produced at 900 Brooks Ave in Holland MI.

Source: Company Press Release