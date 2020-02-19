Wilcox Paper is an independent paper merchant based in Champlin, Minnesota

CNG's Lindenmeyr Munroe has acquired Minnesota-based Wilcox Paper (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

Central National Gottesman (CNG), which owns a range of sales and distribution businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries, announced today that its Lindenmeyr Munroe division has acquired the business of Wilcox Paper, an independent paper merchant based in Champlin, Minnesota.

Wilcox Paper has been serving the Minnesota market since 1923 and specializes in the sale and distribution of printing and writing graphic paper products.

“As CNG continues to expand our product offerings and geographic reach, we remain committed to our core customers in the commercial printing market,” said Andrew Wallach, CNG President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the acquisition of Wilcox, we welcome a talented and knowledgeable team of professionals who have an excellent reputation for customer service in the region.”

Wallach added that Wilcox President Terry Hudy will join the company’s existing operations in Fridley, MN in a new senior sales role. The business will operate from 200,000 square feet of warehouse space in Fridley. The combined businesses will operate under the Lindenmeyr Munroe name and will continue to serve customers throughout Minnesota and the surrounding states.

“With Terry and his team in place, we expect a seamless transition for customers and suppliers,” said Lindenmeyr Munroe President William Meany. “Our customers in Minnesota and the surrounding states will benefit from our core strengths of customer service, product availability and technological capability. We are excited to expand our business in this important market.”

Lindenmeyr Munroe, the largest privately held independent paper merchant in the U.S., is committed to ongoing investment in its core business of commercial printing papers while diversifying into growth areas such as wide-format, packaging and JanSan.

Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is a $6.8 billion sales and distribution organization that owns businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG employs more than 3,000 people in 29 countries around the world.

Source: Company Press Release