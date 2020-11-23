The US Plastics Pact includes more than 70 brands, retailers, NGOs, and government agencies across the plastics value chain

CSI has joined US Plastics Pact to achieve circular economy goals. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay)

Closure Systems International (CSI) has joined the US Plastics Pact (US Pact), a collaborative and solutions-driven initiative led by The Recycling Partnership, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Claimed to be the first of its kind, the US Pact includes over 70 brands, retailers, NGOs, and government agencies across the plastics value chain, which work on coordinated initiatives and innovative solutions for rethinking products, packaging, and business models.

Goals of US Plastics Pact

The US Pact works to achieve four goals that will help advance significant systems change by combining diverse cross-sector approaches, setting national strategy, and creating scalable solutions to design a path forward towards a circular economy for plastics in the US by 2025.

The four goals include – defining a list of packaging for designating as problematic or unnecessary by 2021, take measures to avoid them by 2025, making all plastic reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025, taking actions to efficiently recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging and the inclusion of 30% average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging.

The first task of the members of the US Pact will be the creation of a roadmap in 2021 to detect major milestones and national solutions to achieve the US targets and realise a circular economy to limit waste.

CSI stated that sustainable features achieved across the closure product lifecycle include design and raw materials, distribution, product use, and disposal and recovery.

CSI business development vice president Richard Burt said: “CSI incorporates sustainable closure design and material science expertise to ensure customers stay ahead of legislation, market trends, and consumer demands.

“Our robust portfolio of HDPE closures that include PCR content was developed with circularity and recyclability in mind and we look forward to a long-standing partnership with the U.S. Plastics Pact and its fellow Activators.”

In October 2019, Cerberus Capital Management agreed to acquire CSI’s North American, Costa Rican and Japanese businesses and related facilities from Reynolds Group Holdings.

CSI designs and manufactures closures for a range of applications in consumer and industrial markets. The company serves different markets, including carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.