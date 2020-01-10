The recyclable food bags have been launched as part of the integration with TerraCycle's Loop pilot programme

Glad has introduced recyclable food bags through TerraCycle's Loop programme (Credit: misskursovie2013 from Pixabay)

The Clorox Company’s Glad Products has launched recyclable food bags via TerraCycle’s Loop pilot programme in the US.

Glad Products is a provider of kitchen and outdoor trash bags, and food protection products.

Via Loop pilot programme, the consumers can order the products online and then receive and recycle the food bags by using reusable steel container and return pouch.

The families use the food bags and wraps to keep food fresher longer and minimise waste. According to Clorox, most of US families in cities and municipalities cannot access convenient facilities to recycle soft plastic bags.

The Glad + Loop partnership enables in-home recycling of plastic bags

The Glad + Loop partnership facilitates convenient and in-home recycling of plastic bags via reordering of everyday food storage products.

Under the process, the empty return pouch has to be filled with used food bags and place it in the container when preparing for a new order. The remaining waste will be collected by Glad and TerraCycle.

Glad brand manager Drew Kozlak said: “Glad’s purpose is to help consumers outsmart waste.

“Offering responsible consumer product solutions is just one of the ways we’re committed to sustainability, so we’re really excited to explore this option that lets you easily recycle your food bags.”

The joining of Glad brand in the Loop programme will help Clorox to advance its packaging-related environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, which were part of the new IGNITE corporate strategy.

Clorox also aims to pilot new business models and solutions to help consumers to refill and reuse primary packaging.

In October 2019, Clorox joined Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to reduce plastic waste.

The new ESG goals comprise of 50% combined reduction in virgin plastic and fibre packaging by 2030, as well as use 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025 and double post-consumer recycled plastic in packaging by 2030.

With around 8,800 employees, Clorox is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of consumer and professional products.