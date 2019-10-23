The new ESG goals include 50% combined reduction in virgin plastic and fibre packaging by 2030

Image: The Clorox has joined Ellen MacArthur’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to reduce plastic waste. Photo: courtesy of pasja1000 from Pixabay.

The Clorox Company, a provider of consumer and professional products, has joined Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to reduce plastic waste.

MacArthur Foundation’s vision correlates with Clorox’s new plastics-related ESG goals announced at the staring of this month, as part of its new IGNITE integrated corporate strategy.

Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy lead Sander Defruyt said: “The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment unites businesses, governments and others behind a clear vision of a circular economy for plastic. We are pleased The Clorox Company is joining us by setting concrete 2025 targets.”

Clorox will avoid the use of polyvinyl chloride in packaging

The new ESG goals comprise of 50% combined reduction in virgin plastic and fibre packaging by 2030, as well as use 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025 and double post-consumer recycled plastic in packaging by 2030.

As part of its signatory status in the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, Clorox has also committed to avoid the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in packaging, and pilot new business models and solutions that help consumers to refill and reuse primary packaging such as participation in TerraCycle’s Loop pilot programme.

The Clorox chair and CEO Benno Dorer said: “We have become signatories to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment because we believe that, more than ever, we need to take a leadership role in finding innovative solutions that reduce plastic waste in our products and packaging.”

The Clorox is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with around 8,800 employees across the world.

It sells branded bleach and cleaning products, including Pine-Sol cleaner, Liquid-Plumr clog removers, Poett home care products, Fresh Step cat litter, Glad bags, wraps and containers, as well as Kingsford charcoal, Hidden Valley dressings and sauces and Brita water-filtration products.

In 2017, Food and beverage firm PepsiCo joined as a core partner in the three-year New Plastics Economy initiative, which brings together key stakeholders to rethink and redesign the future of plastics, beginning with packaging.