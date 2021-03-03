Eastman's Cristal Renew met Clio's need for the sustainable packaging option their consumers are demanding while still meeting their product requirements for excellent transparency, glossiness, and strength

Clio Cosmetics is first K-beauty brand to launch sustainable cosmetic packaging made with Eastman Cristal Renew copolyester. (Credit: Eastman Chemical Company)

Clio Cosmetics announces the launch of its new Prism Highlighter Duo using packaging made from Eastman Cristal™ Renew copolyester with 30% certified recycled content*. With the launch, Clio becomes the first K-beauty brand to use Cristal Renew, a sustainable resin derived from Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies. Cristal Renew is a perfect packaging fit for the innovative Prism Highlighter Duo, which gives skin a natural glow and three-dimensional effect without feeling artificial.

Eastman’s Cristal Renew met Clio’s need for the sustainable packaging option their consumers are demanding while still meeting their product requirements for excellent transparency, glossiness, and strength.

Cristal Renew offers brands the same level of performance and design freedom they have come to expect from Eastman’s resins for luxury cosmetic packaging. It is part of a broad portfolio of sustainable resins now offered at scale by Eastman, which recently announced a $250 million investment in a plastic to plastic recycling facility that will be one of the world’s largest.

The recycled content in Eastman’s Renew products has International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC-PLUS), providing brands with the transparency and trustworthiness that come from independent, third-party verification of recycled content claims.

“Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies deliver significant environmental benefits, including landfill diversion and reduced greenhouse gas emissions,” said Renske Gores, segment market manager, cosmetics and personal care packaging at Eastman. “We’re proud to partner with Clio, and it’s fitting that such an innovative brand is the first prestige brand in Korea to introduce Cristal Renew packaging to the market. In introducing the product to the market, Clio is once again demonstrating its leadership in Korea.”

Source: Company Press Release