Image: British firm Cliffe Packaging invests in infrastructure for continued growth. Photo: Courtesy of Cliffe Packaging Ltd.

British packaging supply store Cliffe Packaging has moved into a new purpose-equipped office, warehouse and logistics facility following a major programme of investment launched by the company last year.

The company had decided to make the investment to support its business growth and development programme.

As part of the programme, the company has decided to invest more than €400,000 in the latest pallet cover manufacturing machine.

Cliffe Packaging new facility on Apollo Park in Crewe integrates operations

Cliffe Packaging has also identified the need to integrate the company’s management, production, storage and despatch operations, an objective that was achieved by the company’s new facility on Apollo Park in Crewe.

Cliffe Packaging, one of the major suppliers of bulk bags, packaging products and pallet wrapping materials in the UK, claims to stock products worth more than £3m at any point in time.

The company provides product advice and knowledge, coupled with a fast, reliable delivery service, including on-line consignment tracking, to a wide array of industries, including food, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and transport.

Cliffe Packaging director Phil Dawber said that the company’s investment in new premises, plant and equipment will provide the impetus to the company to enter the next phase of development.

Dawber said: “We work in a highly competitive sector of the UK packaging industry, but our application knowledge, product integrity, customer service and just-in-time supply capabilities have sustained our business growth while many other suppliers have come and gone.

“Our ongoing investment programme will ensure that Cliffe Packaging’s systems and procedures continue to meet and, where possible, exceed our customers’ needs and the regulatory requirements of their industries.

“An issue of wide concern is the environmental sustainability of all forms of packaging, not just product packaging which is so often the subject of news reports. We will continue to work with the bulk packaging supply chain to source products which offer multi-trip capability and environmentally friendly end-of-life disposal.”