Clearwater Paper, a premier supplier of quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue and bleached paperboard, announced that it temporarily suspended its pulp and paperboard operation in Cypress Bend, Arkansas.

The cold weather has resulted in the curtailment of natural gas deliveries to the mill as natural gas providers prioritize residential needs.

“We are focused on the health and safety of our employees, maintaining our assets, and working to meet customer needs during this unexpected outage,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. “We intend to resume operations as soon as we are safely able to do so.”

The company will provide an update on the anticipated impacts of the outage during its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings announcement, scheduled for Thursday, February 25.

