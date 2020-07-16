Clearwater’s new ReMagine paperboard solution is suitable for all types of food contact applications

Clearwater Paper has introduced ReMagine paperboard solution. (Credit: ulotkidruk from Pixabay)

Clearwater Paper has expanded its paperboard portfolio with the introduction of a new ReMagine paperboard solution.

ReMaginer is a sustainable folding carton paperboard brand, which features around 30% post-consumer recycled fibre.

ReMagine, which is inspired by circular economy principles, delivers an advanced print capability and better-converting performance.

ReMagine paperboard solution is said to be the Food and Drug Administration compliant for all types of food contact applications.

The new brand of solid bleached sulphate (SBS) offers an advanced balance of post-consumer recycled fibre and renewable virgin fibre, converting speed and advanced print capability, said the company.

Clearwater has used Sustana Fiber’s Envirolife 100% recycled fibre in the ReMagine paperboard solution.

Clearwater stated that the new folding carton brand is currently available to the company’s customers.

Clearwater Paper pulp and paperboard division general manager and senior vice president said: “We are excited to introduce ReMagine to our customers, with a quality standard that we believe stands apart from other folding carton options in the market.

“Our newly-branded ReMagine is an important part of Clearwater Paper’s value proposition, positioning our customers to address growing trends in sustainable packaging.”

In March 2019, Clearwater Paper introduced new NuVo cup paperboard solution for foodservice operators.

Clearwater Paper supplies private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores.

The company also manufactures bleached paperboard for printers and packaging converters, as well as provides services such as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.