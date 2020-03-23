Clearwater Paper has announced that the demand for the paperboard used in food and pharmaceutical packaging has been increased

Clearwater Paper, a supplier of bleached paperboard and private label tissue products, has reported a significant increase in demand for its essential goods, as a result of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which was first occurred in China.

The company has announced a significant increase in demand for its paperboard, which is used in the food and pharmaceutical packaging applications.

Clearwater Paper has also reported a notable increase in demand from the customers for its retail tissue products. The firm has released an update on its recent operations during the COVID-19 situation.

Clearwater Paper aims to ensure continuous operations to meet demand from the customers

Clearwater Paper is primarily focusing on the maintaining of continuous operations to better meet the demand from the customers for these essential goods. At present, the company’s facilities are operating at a normal level.

The company said that the health and safety of employees is a significant priority, and is closely monitoring the quickly spreading COVID-19 situation.

Clearwater Paper is implementing a comprehensive risk mitigation plan across all facilities, which comprise of improved sanitation procedures, sick leave, remote work options, travel restrictions, as well as visitor and meeting policies.

The firm is actively working with federal, state, and local government officials to better handle the essential and critical nature of its workforce and operations.

In March 2019, Clearwater Paper introduced a new NuVo cup paperboard solution for foodservice operators.

Clearwater Paper is involved in the manufacturing of consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, as well as bleached paperboard and pulp at its manufacturing facilities.

The company’s bleached paperboard is mostly used by printers and packaging converters. It also offers services such as custom sheeting, slitting and cutting.