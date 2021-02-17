This move is part of Clean Planet Energy’s mission to remove more than one million tonnes of waste plastics from the environment every year

Green energy company Clean Planet Energy has announced a breakthrough jet fuel made from non-recyclable plastics in order to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Branded as “clean planet air”, it can be used as a direct replacement for the fossil-fuel equivalent, yet it reduces Co2 emissions by a minimum of 75% in comparison.

This is whilst removing thousands of tonnes of waste plastics from the environment every year.

Clean Planet Energy CEO Bertie Stephens said: “On an average day across the world [post-Covid], you would expect 75,000 planes to take-off.

“The aviation industry is making great strides to be greener and cleaner, but still, it is calculated by the European EEA that a domestic flight, for every 1,000km travelled, will release 250kg of new Co2e emissions for every economy passenger onboard.

“Those numbers will not meet the emission cuts the world must make to stop climate change, so alternatives are needed now.

“Currently there is no viable commercial alternative to fossil fuel-led aviation, so until there is our strategy is to assist in the reduction of carbon emissions by producing alternative & greener fuels.”

Use of non-recyclable plastics part of Clean Planet Energy’s mission to remove plastics from the environment

The business is looking to achieve this by launching ecoPlants that convert this plastic into new products, including ultra-clean fuels and petrochemical feedstocks to make new circular plastics.

The plastics used in plants by the company – two of which are already underway in the UK with another four in development – would otherwise be going to landfill, incineration, or enters the oceans.

Clean Planet Energy’s chief technology officer Dr. Andrew Odjo said: “In addition to the carbon-emission savings, our Kerosene / Jet Fuel also has an 850x reduction in the poisonous Nitrogen Dioxide and Sulphur Oxide emissions which are globally responsible for around 9,000 early-deaths a day.

“The Clean Plant Energy technology is able to handle plastics that simply cannot be mechanically recycled today, therefore also providing a solution to the waste plastic crisis too.”

Clean Planet Energy is also currently scaling its ecoPlant pipeline, working with local authorities around the UK and Europe to provide a revenue-generating solution