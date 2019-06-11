Speciality chemicals company Clariant has introduced a new range of rigid desiccant cards for healthcare packages.

Image: Clariants new ADP Plate desiccant. Photo: courtesy of Clariant.

The firm has launched a new flat-profile molecular-sieve desiccant, ADP Plate, as well as an expanded line of Dri-Card laminated-film desiccant cards.

Clariant said that the flat-profile desiccant cards are designed for package moisture control when pouch-style desiccant sachets do not fit, in food or other products.

Designed to offer very high moisture protection, the new ADP Plate desiccants are claimed to be suitable for medical and diagnostic devices, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical powders, and other package ingredients which require a very dry package environment.

Available in a standard 85mm x 53mm x 1.6mm size or in custom sizes, the desiccants feature injection-moulded plastic cards which are embedded with highly adsorbent molecular sieve desiccant.

Capable of being fit neatly into flat packages and reduce the risk of desiccant leakage, the low-profile cards also offer unique branding options.

Based on customer’s requirement for colours or messages, the cards can be customised using ink-free laser markings during the manufacturing process.

Additionally, the company’s new Dri-Card desiccants comprise calcium chloride desiccant laminated between colourful, bright orange film layers.

Available in five standard sizes from 25mm x 50mm up to 85mm x 85mm, as well as custom sizes, the Dri-Card desiccants offer flat-profile option for moisture-controlled packages which contain powdered, confectionary, and food products.

Clariant Healthcare Packaging in North America product development and application head Mark Florez said: “For the applications like sports nutrition powders, food and spice powders, and any especially flat packages, the expanded flat profile desiccant options can help customers improve their packaging and product appeal.

“In powdered products, ADP Plate and Dri-Card can help support organic claims by preventing clumping without the use of non-organic anti-agglomerates and anti-caking agents.”

Florez said that the two products are manufactured in pharmaceutical desiccant plants, which meet the applicable Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

The new US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliant products, developed by the Clariant Healthcare Packaging business line, are planned to be unveiled at the 2019 CPhI China trade show 2018 scheduled to be held from 18-20 June at Shanghai’s New International Exposition Centre (SNIEC).