The deal allows to market Polymateria’s Biotransformation technology in India via Clariant’s Masterbatches

Clariant and Polymateria have signed a partnership agreement with India’s Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals to provide Biotransformation technology in India (Credit: Clariant)

Clariant and Polymateria have collaborated with India’s Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals to launch new Biotransformation technology in India.

Both companies have entered into a partnership agreement with the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Department of Chemical and Petrochemical, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India.

Under the deal, the partnership will market Polymateria’s Biotransformation technology in India through Clariant’s Masterbatches.

Clariant’s Masterbatches and Polymateria to use CIPET’s testing facilities

Clariant’s Masterbatches and Polymateria will use CIPET’s testing facilities to apply the biotransformation technology for local brands and packaging companies interested in validating solutions for the highly littered forms of plastic.

Clariant said that it continues the efforts to support plastic waste management

The Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals secretary P. Raghavendra Rao said: “India has world-leading ambitions to tackle plastic waste. With new innovations such as Biotransformation emerging, we can work with the industry to address these issues.”

Clariant BU MB, LBL India head Sambit Roy said: “We are happy with this agreement and keen to support our clear strategy towards Sustainability. Clariant has an important role to play in creating solutions for recycling and now with this new technology we will also be able to offer biodegradation solutions for fugitive plastics which are left over in recycling stream.”

In October 2019, Clariant introduced a new patent-protected oxygen scavenger additive masterbatch, named CESA ProTect, for monolayer polyethene terephthalate (PET) packaging.

Designed to extend shelf-life for packaged food and beverages, the additive masterbatch features active ingredients and is suitable for other polyester-based materials and cold-chain distribution.

In December 2019, PolyOne agreed to acquire Clariant’s Masterbatches business in a deal valued at around $1.56bn.

The Masterbatches enables to enhance the market appeal or end-use performance of plastic products, packaging or fibres. The business reported business generated sales of around CHF1.181 ($1.20bn) in the financial year 2018.