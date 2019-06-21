Clariant Masterbatches has launched a Regional Packaging Centre (RPC) in its Phanthong manufacturing facility in Thailand.

Image: Clariant's new centre in it’s Phanthong manufacturing facility in Thailand. Photo: courtesy of Clariant.

Planned to be introduced during InterPlas Thailand 2019, the RPC forms part of the firm’s effort to ramp up its support for packaging industry customers in Asia Pacific

InterPlas Thailand 2019 is part of Manufacturing Expo, which is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from 19-22 June.

Clariant Masterbatches Asia Pacific head Chris Hansen said: “With the RPC, we want to engage deeper with customers in a co-creation process to develop breakthrough concepts and solutions in masterbatch products and processes tailored to their aesthetic and functional needs.

“We are doing this in partnership with other suppliers, leading institutes and universities so that Clariant can provide comprehensive solutions to packaging convertors and brand owners.”

Clariant said that the RPC will bring together formulation, process and analytical experts with in-depth knowledge of market trends and customer’s requirements.

The experts will have access to analytical equipment, a wide array of processing machines, as well as to Clariant’s regional network of application-development laboratories in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, New Zealand and Australia to help develop breakthrough concepts and solutions.

The new centre includes a wide array of analytical equipment for determining the chemical, mechanical, environmental stress cracking, anti-static and coefficient of friction properties of packaging materials.

The facility’s production-scale processing machines include mono- and multilayer blown film, blow moulding, cast film and injection-moulding lines.

Clariant, in a statement, said: “The equipment will allow makes it possible to produce end-use application samples that allow customers to easily evaluate colour and functionality enhancements delivered by Clariant products.”

The firm plans to continue to work on upgrade and add equipment at the centre, which is now operational, through the first quarter of 2020.

Clariant Masterbatches is a provider of colour and additive concentrates and performance solutions for plastics.

Its solutions are currently used in bottles, microwaveable trays, biodegradable food containers, multi-layer laminate, active packaging, durable industrial drums, tear-resistant shrink wrap, among others.