Clariant is committed to the Alliance’s goal to boost the EU market for recycled plastics to 10 million tons by 2025

Clariant joins EU Circular Plastics Alliance. (Credit: Clariant)

Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced it has officially joined the EU Circular Plastics Alliance. The alliance aims to enhance plastics recycling in line with the objectives of the EU Circular Economy Action Plan and the Green Deal program. Clariant’s engagement is part of the company’s active support for the transition towards a more circular plastics economy.

“Shifting towards a global circular plastics economy is an immense challenge that can only be brought forward through ambitious commitments, collaborations and an active stakeholder dialog. As part of the Circular Plastics Alliance, Clariant is looking forward to working closely with other key players in advancing plastics circularity throughout Europe,” said Bernd Hoegemann, Clariant’s Chief Transformation Officer.

Clariant is committed to the Alliance’s goal to boost the EU market for recycled plastics to 10 million tons by 2025. The company’s focus is on addressing the obstacles that are hampering a higher circularity of products within the plastics value chain, in line with the waste hierarchy principles. Clariant’s strategy is based on a smart combination of design for reduction, recycling, and reuse options, as well as solutions for mechanical or chemical recycling.

“Specialty chemicals can act as enablers for new solutions that enhance circularity of plastics by maintaining the value of products, materials and resources in the economy for as long as possible, and by minimizing the generation of waste. Clariant aims to be a leading provider of specialty chemicals that are indispensable to transform a one-way plastics value chain into a circular plastics economy,” added Richard Haldimann, Head of Sustainability Transformation.

In 2019, Clariant also established EcoCircle, a company-wide initiative that goes beyond a product focus, looking at the entire value chain, identifying the most sustainable and viable solutions for a circular plastics economy. “With EcoCircle we have the right platform and competencies to identify solutions for closing the loop and to engage with key stakeholders to accelerate plastics circularity,” added Richard Haldimann.

Source: Company Press Release