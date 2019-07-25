Specialty chemical company Clariant has added pharmaceutical desiccant packet production capability to its Cuddalore facility in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Image: Clariant has added pharmaceutical desiccant packet production capability in Cuddalore. Photo: courtesy of Clariant.

The new capability will help Clariant Healthcare Packaging business unit to expand the availability of desiccant product range to the customers in the region, in addition to increasing global capacity.

Clariant’s new capability enables Cuddalore plant to produce both Continu-Strip continuous-roll desiccant packets and individually cut desiccant packets in a full range of sizes.

The facility will produce both types of packets as per the pharmaceutical customer requirements through using different desiccants, including Sorb-It silica gel, Tri-Sorb molecular sieve, Getter Pak activated carbon and 2-in-1 Pak combinations, in sizes that meet specific container or shelf-life requirements.

Cuddalore plant is involved in the production of rigid desiccant canisters, which are inserted into pharmaceutical containers for the protection of contents from moisture damage. With same desiccant options, the products are also available in a range of sizes.

Clariant India healthcare sales head Gautam Arora said: “By adding the capability to produce two new lines of desiccant packets in India, Clariant Healthcare Packaging becomes a more comprehensive pharmaceutical desiccant supplier for pharmaceutical manufacturers in India and throughout the region.

“The investment by Clariant for additional Cuddalore site capacity was influenced by positive market response to canister desiccants produced at the site since it opened in 2017. Throughout that time, the Cuddalore plant has been ISO 15378 GMP certified, signifying that its quality management system is compliant with manufacturing regulations and standards for primary pharmaceutical packaging.”

With the support of nationwide sales team based in Mumbai and Hyderabad and expanded plant, Clariant Healthcare Packaging will provide Indian customers with a range of protective packaging solutions such as desiccants, tubes and desiccant stoppers, Oxy-Guard multi-layer barrier bottles, oxygen scavengers, EQius humidity regulators, and Advanced Desiccant Polymer (ADP).

Clariant Healthcare Packaging also operates production facilities in Changshu and Dongguan of China, Romorantin of France and Belen of New Mexico in the US.