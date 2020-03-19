Clariant’s additives will be integrated Floreon’s material solutions to better serve plastic manufacturers and brand owners

Clariant and Floreon have collaborated to expand biopolymer applications (Credit: Clariant)

Clariant’s Additives business has collaborated with Floreon-Transforming Packaging to expand high-performance biopolymer applications to additional markets.

The companies will work together to further expand the performance properties and market potential of biopolymers, in addition to safeguarding their environmental benefits.

The partnership will incorporate Clariant’s additives with Floreon’s material solutions to help plastic manufacturers and brand owners replace fossil-based plastics with biopolymers for both single-use and durable applications.

Biopolymers are viable and low carbon footprint alternative to fossil-based plastics

Biopolymers are said to be a viable and low carbon footprint alternative to fossil-based plastics.

Floreon-Transforming Packaging CEO Shaun Chatterton said: “Brand owners and plastic converters are seeking more sustainable material solutions to offer their customers, driven by goals ranging from recyclable solutions and improving waste management to lowering carbon footprint and reducing resource use.”

The new enhanced grades will help benefit markets such as rigid and flexible packaging, electrical and electronic equipment (E&E), hygiene products, consumer goods and automotive.

Floreon develops and sells advanced compounds based on PLA. They include 70% to 90% renewable and plant-based raw materials, making them contain carbon sequestered from the atmosphere by plants.

Floreon’s compounds are mechanically stronger than traditional PLA and allow to deliver significant energy savings in processing.

Floreon compounds, which are recyclable, can be composted through industrial composting, helping to minimise contamination with food waste and organic matter.

Clariant’s sustainable additives portfolio is comprised of a range of bio-based additives that add high performance and sustainability to the plastics value chain.

Exolit OP Terra, Licocene Terra and Licocare RBW Vita products enable to minimise fossil resource intensity select more sustainable material choices.

Clariant business unit additives head Stephan Lynen said: “We are excited to be working together with Floreon using the advantages of our range of sustainable additives to close the performance gap between biopolymers and other materials.”

