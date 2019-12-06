Under the theme of ‘Color of Innovation', Clariant Healthcare Polymer Solution experts will explain how their deep technical and regulatory understanding can help medical device and pharmaceutical companies deliver a product that looks great, performs at the highest levels and readily meets regulatory requirements

Image: Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions will mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of the MEVOPUR ‘medical grade’ materials at Pharmapack Europe. Photo: courtesy of Clariant.

Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions, a world leader in masterbatches and compounds for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices, will mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of the MEVOPUR ‘medical grade’ materials at Pharmapack Europe. Clariant will exhibit at booth F54 at Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, on 5th and 6th February 2020.

Under the theme of ‘Color of Innovation’, Clariant Healthcare Polymer Solution experts will explain how their deep technical and regulatory understanding can help medical device and pharmaceutical companies deliver a product that looks great, performs at the highest levels and readily meets regulatory requirements.

“In the pharmaceutical packaging segment, it is not enough to create an attractive-looking product,” explains Steve Duckworth, Global Head of Marketing & Business Development. “Your medical device and pharmaceutical packaging must meet all the rapidly changing regulatory requirements, while performing reliably over time. Applying Quality by Design (QbD) principles, we believe that every decision you make on plastic materials in the early development stages represents an opportunity to meet these challenges and make a truly exceptional product.”

New Products

At Pharmapack 2020, Clariant will feature the following:

MEVOPUR ProTect, a new masterbatch offering a powerful oxygen barrier to meet long-term protection and regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical packaging.

New polymer compounds showing how functionality – such as laser-welding, antistatic, improved scratch resistance, improved moisture barrier – can be designed into resins.

Sustainability. Continuing the theme of ‘Symphony of Collaboration’ from K2019 (www.clariant.com/K2019) offering products and practical solutions for today and tomorrow to help companies make their healthcare products not only compliant but also sustainable.

Introduced in 2010, the MEVOPUR product range celebrates 10 years of helping medical-device pharmaceutical companies reduce the risk of regulatory non-compliance throughout the product life cycle, while meeting the highest standards for performance and appearance. All MEVOPUR materials are produced in three dedicated EN:ISO13485-2016 registered facilities and have been pre-tested to ensure compliance with common standards.

To learn more about Clariant’s innovative solutions visit booth F54 during Pharmapack Europe 2020, taking place from 05.- 06. February at Porte de Versailles in Paris, France.

