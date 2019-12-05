The founding investors of the fund include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Dow, Danone, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Image: Circulate Capital launches $106m fund to prevent ocean plastic in Asia. Photo: courtesy of H. Hach from Pixabay.

Investment management firm Circulate Capital has launched a $106m fund to prevent ocean plastic in South and Southeast Asia.

The fund, known as Circulate Capital Ocean Fund (CCOF), is touted to be the world’s first investment fund to prevent ocean plastic in South and Southeast Asia, Circulate Capital said.

The founding investors of the fund include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Dow, Danone, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

Citing a recent Ocean Conservancy Report, Circulate Capital said that Asia is the biggest source of plastic leaking into oceans with 60% of ocean plastic.

The report has identified a financing gap between $28 and $40 per ton for plastic waste collection in the five top ocean polluting countries such as China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Circulate Capital CEO Rob Kaplan said: “The good news is that we are able to reduce nearly 50% of the world’s plastic leakage by investing in the waste and recycling sector in Asia, and even more if we invest in innovative materials and technologies.”

Circulate Capital identified over 200 potential investment opportunities across Asia

CCOF will provide both debt and equity financing to waste management, recycling and circular economy start-ups to address the financing gap between the available private capital and the resources needed by Asia’s waste industry systems

It will also provide financing to SMEs in South and Southeast Asia focused on preventing plastic pollution and advancing the circular economy.

The firm has identified over 200 potential investment opportunities across Asia, with their first investments targeted in the coming weeks.

Coca-Cola Asia Pacific communications, public affairs and sustainability vice president Matt Echols said: “For the beverage sector, the more recycled content used in any type of packaging such as 100% recyclable plastics, the lower the carbon footprint.

“That’s why at Coca-Cola we have invested in Circulate Capital and have committed to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can we produce by 2030.

“Beverage packaging does not need to become waste. By investing in the waste collection and recycling sector in this critical region, it can become a valuable material used again and again – a step closer towards a circular economy.”

In 2018, the firm planned to secure up to $90m funding for its strategy to combat ocean plastic.