Cif, a brand of household cleaning products by Unilever, has launched a new at-home refill technology to help reduce plastic waste.

Image: The Cif spray refill is designed to reduce plastic waste. Photo: courtesy Unilever UK.

The new at-home technology, Cif ecorefill, has been designed to allow consumers to refill and reuse their Cif spray bottles for life.

Featuring twist and click refill design, the Cif ecorefill can be attached to the current Cif Power & Shine bottles, following which the super-concentrated product is released into the bottle.

Made with 75% less plastic and is 100% recyclable, the lightweight ecorefill is filled with a 10x concentrated formula which can be diluted with water at home.

By the end of 2020, Cif plans to use 100% recycled plastic for its ecorefills and spray bottles.

Unilever UK & Ireland homecare vice-president Gemma Cleland said: “The launch of Cif ecorefills is a game-changer when it comes to reducing plastic waste in the products we use to clean our homes.

“Our research shows that two-thirds of us feel guilty when we throw away plastic and shoppers are looking for easy switches that can have a positive impact on the world around us.

“We think there’s no better place to start than in the home. By keeping a bottle of Cif and refilling and reusing it over and over again, consumers can reduce their consumption of single use plastic.”

Currently available at Sainsbury’s across the UK, the ecorefill features space-saving design.

WRAP, which manages The UK Plastics Pact, strategic engagement manager Helen Bird said: “We know that people are looking to reduce their plastic footprint and the use of concentrates, like this novel design by Unilever, is a way to support people to do this.

“In addition to this, a major environmental benefit is the reduction in the amount of product that is transported around the UK.

“As a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact it is great to see continuous innovation by Unilever in their commitment to ensure all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.”

The new innovation is a part of Unilever’s aim to ensure that its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.