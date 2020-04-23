FloWater to install new-tech and advanced purification Refill Stations at Choice Market’s current and future stores

Choice Market has collaborated with FloWater. (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based convenience store Choice Market has pledged to remove all single-use plastic water bottles from its stores by 2021.

As part of the commitment to reduce plastic waste, the grocer has partnered with FloWater to deploy new-tech and advanced purification Refill Stations at current and future stores.

Featuring “no-contact” dispensing nozzles, the FloWater Refill Stations is claimed to be fully self-sanitising and is designed to allow customers to refill their reusable water bottles and other containers.

Choice Market founder & CEO Mike Fogarty said: “Single-serve plastic water bottles are one of the leading items sold in our industry and yet most of these bottles end up in the landfill or the ocean. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with FloWater to provide our customers with its convenient, great tasting water solution while also reducing our plastic footprint.”

Convenience store also offers FloWater’s infinitely recyclable water bottles

Additionally, Choice plans to offer FloWater’s aluminum multi-use water bottles at its stores. Each of the new, infinitely recyclable bottle is priced at $2.99.

FloWater CEO & co-founder Rich Razgaitis said: “For the same price as a single-use plastic water bottle, consumers can now opt for the FloWater Multi-Use bottle and refill over and over again using the same bottle.

“In the process, we dramatically reduce single-use plastic waste and eliminate the unnecessary shipping of water, while providing retailers and consumers an option for a sustainable ‘Grab and Go’ drinking-water solution.”

Till date, FloWater has prevented more than 300 million plastic water bottles from entering the nation’s oceans, rivers, lakes and landfills, Choice said.

Established in 2017, Choice Market currently operates two locations in the Denver metro area in the US. Another three locations are planned to be opened by the end of this year.

In a similar move, earlier this year, US-based goods shipping service provider Liviri has announced the launch of a new alcohol shipping solution, Liviri Vino, to eliminate the use of single-use packaging.