Chinese spirit manufacturer Gujing has announced the launch of quota for global packaging suppliers. (Credit: keeze from Pixabay)

Chinese spirit manufacturer Gujing Group has announced that it is seeking bidding applications for global packaging suppliers.

The company is set to launch its quota for packaging suppliers to the world for the year 2020-2021.

Requirements of packaging material supplier



Gujing said that the suppliers must be a production company with an annual sales value of around $10m to participate in the bidding process.

Suppliers also require to show materials and operating licences, as well as tax returns of the last year as evidence.

Gujing’s selection committee will assess applicants based on the scale of the company, production capacity and suitability.

According to the company, the scope of a supplier’s participation in the bidding will be decided based on the results of the assessment. The company will forward invitations to the qualified suppliers via e-mail or phone.

The requirements of packaging materials comprise of paper boxes and tote bags for printed materials. For bottles, the volume requirements will be 500ml with caps of plastic or aluminium-plastic.

In addition, Gujing intends to source quality raw material such as sorghum in a global scope.

Gujing Group board chairman Liang Jinhui said: “Every year, we seek high-quality global suppliers.

“This year, we hope to take the opportunity to further strengthen our global cooperation and promote the development of Chinese spirits internationally.”

