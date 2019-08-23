The new material is designed to last up to five hours in chilled water making it suitable for standard straws, U-shaped straws for asceptic boxes, and liquid pouches

Image: The Charta Global’s new straw material is an ecofriendly alternative to plastic straws. Photo: courtesy of silviarita from Pixabay.

Charta Global, a provider of packaging boards and a strategic partner to Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), has introduced a new drinking straw paper for North American customers.

Available in widths of 500mm, 600mm, 1,000mm, and 1,500mm, the product is designed to last up to five hours in chilled water making it suitable for standard straws, U-shaped straws for asceptic boxes, liquid pouches, and even stir sticks because of its dense base paper.

Drinking straw paper serves as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic straws

Intended to address the growing demand for eco-friendly straws, the product has a final basis weight of 300gsm by customising the three-layer structures.

Optional features of the material include off-line coating for added surface protection and detailed graphics.

AAP said in a statement: “As more restaurant and fast casual brands announce transitions away from single use plastics, APP’s Enza MF brand provides a PEFC and FDA-certified solution for straw conversion.

“The 100% virgin fiber product is OBA free, chlorine-free and designed to run on all current straw converting equipment.”

The materials’ advanced strength allows the product to handle all types of hot and cold liquids while maintaining the straw structure and integrity.

Additionally, the smooth surface of the product allows for complex printing and colour design capabilities.

Charta Global Indonesia division sales vice-president David Chin said: “We’re pleased to bring a plastic straw alternative to the North American market

“The conversation surrounding sustainable food packaging has surged in 2019, and we’re glad to support brands looking for high quality alternatives to single-use plastics.”

In 2017, Charta Global announced the availability of new packaging grade, Blister King, to provide a reliable, easy-open, solution for blister packaging products.

Containing 30% post-consumer waste and provides 100% guarantee for water-based package sealing, the Blister King high-yield board grade product is ideal for items requiring packaging visibility such as electronic, office, beauty and art/hobby based products among other core segments.