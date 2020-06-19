The new pack is designed for the transportation of fresh fish and shellfish by the specialist transit packaging team at Cepac’s Rawcliffe site

Cepac announces IP registration of Chiller Pack. (Credit: Cepac Limited.)

UK-based corrugated packaging company Cepac has announced that its Chiller Pack, a corrugated cardboard composition pack, is formally registered with the Intellectual Property Office.

The new package, which has been designed for the transportation of fresh fish and shellfish by the specialist transit packaging team at Cepac’s Rawcliffe site, has been added registered status to its list of accolades.

Cepac said that the new design enables dry transportation of fish and shellfish to avoid the fresh produce sitting in water that can compromise freshness.

It said that fresh seafood is transported in expanded polystyrene (EPS) boxes traditionally.

The Chiller Pack is developed for Scottish Shellfish, who supply mussels and oysters to restaurants, retailers and wholesalers across the UK.

Chiller Pack is made of recyclable materials

Cepac Rawcliffe sales and commercial manager Nigel Hobson said: “The Chiller Pack is a great example of how we work closely with industry to create novel solutions that support specific requirements – such as transporting fresh seafood.

“Using a unique design, we have created a new product for this important sector, offering the customer a highly sustainable pack with excellent product protection in the supply chain.”

The new package utilises a unique corrugated cardboard design combined with waterproof liner technology that allows excess water to drain from the product and leave only fresh ice within the fresh food package.

While designing the Chiller Pack, the team at Cepac is focused on sustainability a theme which is pertinent across the entire aquaculture industry.

Additionally, the new design is made of recyclable materials and also reduces the need for secondary plastic outer packaging or wrapping.

Recently, Cepac has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a range of adaptable packaging solutions for the e-commerce market.