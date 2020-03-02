The new disposable single-use bags are suitable for sterilisation and transfer of components into isolation during the production of aseptic life science products

Central Research Laboratories (CRL), a business unit of Destaco and Dover, has introduced new single-use beta bag product portfolio for life science products.

The company has developed new disposable single-use bags for sterilisation and transfer of components into isolation during the production of aseptic life science products such as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The combination of Tyvek and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic makes the new single-use bags to meet the requirements of aseptic manufacturing, helping to free products from contaminants during each step of the production process.

CRL is providing new single-use bags in autoclavable and gamma-sterilisable versions

CRL is providing the new bags in autoclavable and gamma-sterilisable versions. With an additional 105 mm and 270 mm sizes in development, the new bags are currently available in the 190 mm size.

To provide expanded manufacturing flexibility, the bag can dock multiple times and interface with different Alpha Port models.

According to the company, the bags are produced in the US and assembled in an ISO-certified cleanroom.

The single-use beta bag, along with CRL Rapid Transfer Ports, can be used in a single system to better serve the customers.

CRL general manager Tom Gahr said: “Our customers are asking for additional options to transfer critical components in and out of containment more efficiently.

“Single-Use Beta Bags provide the needed flexibility and ready-to-use solutions our customers are looking for while helping us fill out our remote-handling product portfolio.”

Based in Red Wing of Minnesota, CRL develops remote-handling systems such as telemanipulators, transfer systems, glove ports, and waste drum transfer systems.

