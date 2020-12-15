Cold Chain Technologies will supply specialty thermal packaging for the storage and transport of Covid-19 vaccines

CCT appointed as chief supplier of thermal packaging for Covid-19 vaccine. (Credit: Gerhard G. from Pixabay.)

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), a provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions, has been selected to provide thermal packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

The company will supply speciality thermal packaging for the storage and transport of Covid-19 vaccines in order to support the US government’s Operation Warp Speed distribution plan.

Cold Chain Technologies CEO Ranjeet Banerjee said: “We are proud to support our partners as part of Operation Warp Speed’s Vaccine Distribution Process and help ensure the success of the vaccination program.

“Our company is prepared, ready and able to leverage both our deep experience of delivering for past pandemics, such as H1N1, and the expanded capacity we have been building since the Covid-19 pandemic began to meet the temperature-sensitive requirements of the vaccine – with the industry’s broadest portfolio of single-use and reusable systems for parcel and pallet shipments.”

CCT has recently opened a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee to support the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new 255,000ft2 cold chain facility is said to be part of the company’s nationwide expansion to meet the demand of global vaccine distribution.

It is fully equipped to support the temperature-sensitive supply chain requirements of the Covid-19 vaccine with the industry’s broadest portfolio of single-use and reusable systems for parcel and pallet shipments.

Furthermore, the facility allows the manufacturing of Koolit refrigerant as well as work cells for CCT’s KoolTemp EcoFlex reusable thermal packaging solution.