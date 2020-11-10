As part of the deal, CCL Industries will acquire SEP’s two buildings housing operations in Kuala Lumpur

CCL Industries to expand presence in Malaysia with the new acquisition. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

CCL Industries, a provider of speciality label, security and packaging solutions, has agreed to acquire Super Enterprises Printing (Malaysia) (SEP) for about $20m.

SEP is engaged in supplying decorative panels, liquid crystal & touch screen display covers and in-mould decorated components for the consumer electronics and automotive sectors across Asia. It operates a second manufacturing plant in Guangzhou, China.

Under the terms of the binding agreement, CCL Industries will acquire two buildings housing operations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

New business to trade as CCL Design

The transaction is planned to be concluded before the end of this year. Following the completion of the deal, the new business will trade as CCL Design.

CCL Industries president and CEO Geoffrey Martin said: “We are pleased to expand our highly successful CCL Design operations in Asia, adding in-mould decorating and technical screen-printing technologies, as well as strong sales and project engineering resources throughout the region.

“Our key people have known SEP for some time, and welcome all their employees to CCL.”

In August this year, CCL Industries agreed to acquire Graphic West International (GWI), a Danish specialised digital printer of short-run folding cartons, for $26.8m.

GWI, which operates manufacturing facilities in Nowogard, Poland, and Tyler, Texas of the US, serves the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Once the transaction is closed, GWI will be integrated into CCL’s Healthcare & Specialty business and will also immediately adopt CCL’s trading identity.

CCL Industries is a converter of pressure sensitive and speciality extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications.

Employing approximately 21,700 people and operating 188 production facilities, the firm serves government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets.