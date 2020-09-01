The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment allows businesses and governments to work together to transform production, use and reuse of plastic

CCL intends to make consumer packaged goods recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

CCL Industries, a provider of specialty label, security and packaging solutions, has signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to boost its sustainable efforts.

Led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the New Plastics Economy intends to achieve a circular economy for plastics.

In 2018, the New Plastics Economy introduced The Global Commitment to bring together businesses and governments to commit and work for transformation in the production, use and reuse of plastic.

CCL aims to reduce the level of waste by 90% across the globe by 2025

Under the initiative, CCL aims to make consumer packaged goods recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. The company will also implement waste reduction strategies to minimise industrial waste ending up in the environment.

CCL intends to reduce the level of waste by 90% across the globe by 2025, as well as eradicate landfill from its manufacturing process by 2030 in North America and Europe.

To further develop sustainable and circular products, the company will use a fixed financial percentage of its research and development (R&D) resources per annum.

CCL also stated that it will continue to work collaboratively across the plastic value chain to assure packaging is sorted and recycled in practice and at scale by developing enabling label solutions.

In addition, the company will invest technology and resources to achieve its targets in the coming years.

CCL Industries president and CEO Geoffrey Martin said: “This is a milestone on our journey towards making the company a sustainability leader in our industry with responsible supply chain operations and innovative products for customers and consumers globally.”

CCL Industries offers specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers.

Earlier this month, CCL Industries agreed to acquire Graphic West International (GWI), a Danish specialised digital printer of short-run folding cartons.