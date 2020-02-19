CSI manufactures clinical label products for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries

CCL Industries has acquired clinical label products provider Clinical Systems (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Speciality label, security and packaging solutions provider CCL Industries has acquired US-based clinical label products provider Clinical Systems (CSI) for an enterprise value of around $19.4m.

Based in Garden City of New York, CSI is involved in the manufacturing of advanced labels, including specialised patient information booklets.

CSI focuses on the production of clinical label products to meet the stringent requirements of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

CSI manufactures clinical booklet labels, conventional clinical labels and eClinical label solutions

The company’s label products comprise of clinical booklet labels, conventional clinical labels and eClinical label solutions

CSI also offers additional services, including randomisation services, data and inventory management services and translation services.

CCL will include the acquired business in CCL Label’s Healthcare & Specialty operations and operates as CCL Clinical Systems.

With an estimated adjusted EBITDA of $3.5m, CSI generated sales of around $14.4m for the 12 months ended on 31 December 2019.

CCL Industries president and CEO Geoffrey Martin said: “This transaction significantly expands our capabilities in the clinical trials space providing new software and opportunities to expand internationally.”

Recently, CCL Industries agreed to acquire Ibertex Etiquetaje Industrial and Eti-Textil Maroc, collectively known as Eti-Textil, in a deal worth about $19.6m.

Based in Spain, Eti-Textil is engaged in producing different kinds of labels and provides identification and coding solutions to the textile, apparel/clothing, shoe and leather industries.

With around 21,000 employees, CCL Industries provides pressure sensitive and speciality extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets.