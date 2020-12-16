The partnership with Lavit will help CCEP to further study and test new dispensed delivery solutions to minimise packaging waste and reduce its carbon footprint

CCEP has invested in multi-beverage and counter-top dispensing firm Lavit. (Credit: Coca-Cola European Partners)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has invested in multi-beverage and counter-top dispensing machines maker Lavit.

Lavit system, which uses patented technology, enables consumers to make and pour their drink in second.

With the tap of a button, the system allows dispensing a range of cold beverage options. It also helps to customise beverages based on carbonation and flavour. Lavit has a network of customers in the US and Canada, since commercialisation.

Lavit CEO John Uhlein said: “We are delighted to have CCEP Ventures as a partner. This partnership will enable us to scale more quickly, combining CCEP’s industry experience and commercial expertise with Lavit’s innovative technology.”

The partnership with Lavit will help CCEP to further study and test new dispensed delivery solutions to minimise packaging waste and reduce its carbon footprint, as well as offering consumers with the convenience, choice and experience expecting from drinking Coca-Cola beverages.

The funding and partnership with CCEP will also support Lavit test and develop new product capabilities, in addition to exploring growth opportunities by advancing further insight into customer and consumer demand for dispensed delivery solutions.

In September, CCEP’s investment arm CCEP Ventures acquired a 25% stake in US-based Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS) as part of its commitment to dispensed drink solutions.

CCEP new business development vice president Graham Stokhuyzen: “Lavit is an ambitious business with an advanced, commercialised dispensing technology and system. We look forward to working together with John Uhlein and the rest of the Lavit team to test and explore next-generation dispensing solutions.”

CCEP announced plans to boost the decarbonisation of its business by minimising absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain.

The company also intends to eliminate packaging waste and reduce carbon emissions, as well as increase the use of recycled materials in packaging.

As part of its joint Sustainability Action Plan, CCEP and Coca-Cola in Western Europe have pledged to collect a can or bottle for every one it sells and make packaging 100% recyclable by 2025 and intends to use 50% recycled content in PET bottles by 2023.