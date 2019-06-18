Consolidated Container Company (CCC) has agreed to acquire Tri State Distribution, a provider of retail pharmaceutical packaging solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

Image: Consolidated Container has announced another acquisition to strengthen business. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

US-based privately held business Tri State is engaged in providing products such as vials, closures, and labels to retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies.

CCC president and CEO Sean Fallmann said: “CCC is excited to welcome the employees of Tri State Distribution into the CCC family.

“Under Dave and Joe Miceli’s leadership the company has established an outstanding reputation for innovative packaging solutions with excellent quality and customer service in the pharmaceutical packaging market. We look forward to continuing to build upon the foundation of excellence that they have created.”

Tri State offers products including custom imprinted caps, liquid bottles, prescription labels, printer cartridges, printers, ointment jars/dropper bottles, among others.

Tri State co-founder Dave Miceli said: “The Tri State team is proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 30 years. This is an ideal time for us to partner Tri State with CCC, as we welcome a new phase of growth.”

Tri-State other co-founder Joe Miceli said: “Our companies share similar visions and principles. CCC believes in and supports the value we bring to our customers and the pharmaceutical packaging segment and will continue to invest in our products, services and team.”

In May 2019, CCC has acquired US-based Sonic Plastics Enterprises for an undisclosed sum.

Sonic Plastics manufactures high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic bottles through extrusion blow moulding. The company is a full-service manufacturer of blow moulded bottles and containers.

Sonic produces a range of standard bottles, as well as custom bottles as per the customer requirements. The firm’s product portfolio is comprised of boston rounds, wide mouth, one litre, decanter / carafe, straight-side wide mouth, contours and specialty bottles.

CCC provides rigid plastic packaging solutions to customers in North America. The company is specialised in providing customised mid and short-run packaging solutions for a diverse customer base in the dairy, household chemicals, food / nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments.

With around 3,000 employees, the company operates 64 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities and two recycled resins manufacturing facilities.