Catalent Biologics will provide vial filling and packaging capacity to AstraZeneca from its Anagni manufacturing facility

Catalent will provide vial filling services to AstraZeneca. (Credit: Belova59 from Pixabay)

Catalent, a provider of advanced delivery technologies, has agreed to supply vial filling and packaging capacity to British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

As part of the deal, Catalent Biologics will provide vial filling and other services to AstraZeneca from its manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy.

Catalent said that its 28,000m2 Anagni facility will be prepared to support the commercial supply of the University of Oxford’s adenovirus vector based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.

Catalent president and chief operating officer Alessandro Maselli said: “Catalent has significant experience in the tech transfer and rapid scale-up of vaccine programmes to meet demand.

“Our manufacturing site in Anagni, Italy has served for many years as a primary launch facility for new medicines, and the plant’s skilled team will take great pride in preparing to manufacture this vaccine candidate for Covid-19 and ensuring that the product will be able to reach patients as quickly as possible if approved.”

Anagni facility to supply several hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine candidate

From August 2020 to March 2022, the facility will manufacture and supply several hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine candidate.

Catalent’s Anagni facility will have extensive capabilities in aseptic liquid filling for biologics and sterile products across multiple vial sizes.

The facility will also provide primary and secondary packaging solutions, such as serialisation for product launches of oral solids, sterile, and biologics products.

Catalent’s Biologics also operates sterile drug product manufacturing and packaging facilities in Brussels, Belgium and Bloomington, Indiana.

The Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford create the recombinant adenovirus vaccine technology while the vaccine candidate is currently in clinical trial phase.

In May 2020, Catalent agreed to acquire Teva-Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ clinical packaging facility in Minakuchi, located in the Shiga prefecture of Japan.