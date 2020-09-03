The new high-speed vial filling line will help the company to increase the production up to 80 million vials per annum

Catalent Biologics is set to install new high-speed vial line at Bloomington facility. (Credit: Antonio Corigliano from Pixabay)

Catalent Biologics has announced an investment of $50m to add a third high-speed vial filling line at its Bloomington facility in Indiana, US.

The additional high-speed vial filling line will help increase the capacity to support the growing pipeline of clinical programmes and commercial launches at the Bloomington site.

The new line is expected to begin operations in April 2021

Expected to commence operations in April 2021, the new line will allow the company to increase the production up to 80 million vials per annum under barrier isolator technology and a peristaltic pump filling mechanism.

The Bloomington site will include high-speed filling capacity across three vial lines and two syringe lines, as well as a flexible line that can fill vials, syringes, or cartridges by the end of 2021.

Catalent’s advanced facility is specialised in sterile formulation and drug substance development and manufacturing and drug product fill-finish capacity, including primary and secondary packaging.

The company stated that the latest investment marks the third major one in the last two years at the Bloomington site.

Catalent North America region biologics president Mike Riley said: “The industry has seen an increased demand for vial filling of biologic drugs, which has been compounded by the accelerated development of vaccine and therapeutic candidates to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Catalent’s continued investment in this capacity will allow us to remain flexible and continue to support the growth of our customers’ programs.”

In June, Catalent agreed to supply vial filling and packaging capacity to British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

As part of the deal, Catalent Biologics will provide vial filling and other services to AstraZeneca from its manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy.

Catalent is engaged in the development, manufacturing and offering analytical services for new biological entities, cell and gene therapies, biosimilars, sterile injectables, and antibody-drug conjugates.