The expansion has added15,000ft² of packaging infrastructure to the biologics and sterile manufacturing facility

Catalent has completed the commercial packaging expansion at its Bloomington facility in Indiana, US.

The company has invested $14m to complete expansion to enhance the biologics packaging capabilities and capacity at the facility.

With the latest expansion, the company has added 15,000ft² of packaging infrastructure to the biologics and sterile manufacturing facility.

Five new packaging suites have been added as part of the expansion

The expansion included the addition of five new packaging suites, as well as a new quality control laboratory.

Catalent has established strategic partnerships with industry majors to offer new technologies and integrated capabilities to customers with three new advanced packaging lines.

The packaging lines comprise an Optima combination syringe assembly machine, an automated Mikron auto-injector assembly machine and a Dividella NeoTOP x (NTX) top-load cartoner with both semi-automated and fully-automated configurations.

All three high-speed lines, which are fully qualified, will offer customers flexible packaging solutions for vials, syringes, and devices with no glass-to-glass contact.

The company’s 875,000ft² Bloomington facility has specialised in sterile formulation and biomanufacturing and drug product fill/finish capacity across liquid and lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges.

Catalent Biologics North America region president Mike Riley said: “The completion of this expansion marks a major milestone for our late-stage and commercial customers, allowing Catalent to focus on more complex device assembly and packaging needs for biologic products at higher volumes.

“This state-of-the-art equipment adds to our growing network of global packaging capabilities alongside our Brussels, Belgium, and Anagni, Italy drug product manufacturing sites.”

In January 2019, Catalent announced $200m investment to expand drug substance manufacturing and drug product fill/finish capabilities at US sites.

Catalent offers advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products.

Catalent Biologics is engaged in the development, manufacturing and offering analytical services for new biological entities, cell and gene therapies, biosimilars, sterile injectables, and antibody-drug conjugates.