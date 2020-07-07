Vegpro will replace the Vegpro’s Fresh Attitude salads’ containers, which are traditionally made from virgin plastic, with sustainable packaging

Vegpro’s Fresh Attitude salads to be sold in 100% recycled plastic packaging. (Credit: Cascades inc.)

Canada-based fresh baby lettuces producer,Vegpro has partnered with eco-friendly packaging and recycling solutions provider Cascades to launch Fresh Attitude salads in 100% recycled plastic packaging.

Custom-designed by Cascades, the new recyclable plastic containers for Vegpro’s Fresh Attitude salads will replace the existing containers that are traditionally made from virgin plastic.

Vegpro International founder and CEO Gerry Van Winden said: “Vegpro is proud to keep pace with its consumers’ marked interest in more environmentally friendly, high-performance containers.

“Since a semi-rigid package is necessary to protect our delicate baby lettuce, our challenge was to find a more ecological material than virgin plastic.

“We are proud to have met this challenge in collaboration with Cascades, thanks to the company’s expertise in eco-packaging design.”

Vegpro’s new containers manufactured at Cascades’s Inopak plant

Cascades is manufacturing the new sustainable plastic packaging for Vegpro at its Inopak plant in Drummondville, Québec.

The firm has commenced production of the new packaging for Vegpro, which plans to gradually transition to 100% recycled plastic containers for Fresh Attitude salads by early 2021.

Cascades Specialty Products Group president and chief operating officer Luc Langevin said: “We are pleased to support Vegpro in achieving its sustainable development objectives. This new packaging will give tonnes of plastic a second life, integrating them into the circular economy.”

In addition to improving airflow, the new containers help in maintaining the freshness and crisp of baby lettuces for longer by extending the conservation time and restraining the accumulation of excess humidity, Cascades noted.

In June 2020, Cascades announced the launch of new packaging line for the fresh fruit and vegetable industry.