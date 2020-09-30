The thermoformed tray is developed using a circular economy approach and eco-design principles

The Cascades’ 100% recycled and recyclable thermoformed cardboard food tray. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/ CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

Cascades, a provider of packaging and hygiene solutions, has launched 100% recycled and recyclable thermoformed cardboard tray in the North American market.

Claimed to be the first of its kind, the thermoformed trays are designed for fresh food packers using automated equipment.

The tray is developed using a circular economy approach and eco-design principles and comprises 100% recycled fibres, which is mostly sourced from post-consumer sources certified “Recycled” under the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standard.

Cascades Specialty Products Group president and chief operating officer Luc Langevin said: “We have always believed that eco-responsibility and performance can go hand in hand. This innovative product accomplishes both: it is a high-performance solution for food packaging, which at the same time helps conserve resources.

“Our goal is to pursue, along with our customers, a large-scale transformation of food packaging for the benefit of the environment.”

The new tray features SurfSHIELD water-based coating

The recyclable thermoformed cardboard tray features a SurfSHIELD water-based coating to protect the packaging from moisture. It helps in preserving the integrity and freshness of food while retaining the recyclability of the cardboard.

Designed to comply with Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements for direct food contact, the new container expands Cascades’ innovative range of cardboard trays launched last year. It also helps in reducing food waste.

In a press statement, Cascades said: “Its rigidity has been rigorously tested to ensure that the tray is compatible with automatic unstacking, in addition to working on high-speed systems. Its large stacking capacity speeds up filling and optimizes transport and storage.”

In June this year, Cascades launched its new range of Cascades Fresh packaging products for the fruit and vegetable industry.

The Cascades Fresh packaging solutions have been designed to better meet the requirements of producers, packers, and retailers.