The closure of the brown sheet facility is part of the company’s continuing optimisation initiatives for its containerboard packaging business

Cascades has announced the shut-down of brown containerboard packaging facility in Canada. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

Eco‑friendly packaging and recycling solutions provider Cascades has announced the shut-down of its brown containerboard packaging facility located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

The company has decided to close the brown sheet facility, as part of its continuing optimisation initiatives for its containerboard packaging business.

According to the company, the brown containerboard packaging operation will be permanently closed by the end of July this year.

Cascade is focusing on minimising the impact of the closure on the 45 employees working in the facility.

The company is providing employees with an option to move to its other business units. It also provides support for other people in their search for other jobs who are not interested to relocate to other plants.

Cascades containerboard packaging president and chief operating officer Charles Malo said: “As part of the consolidation of our sheet plant operations in Ontario, we will be gradually redeploying production from the Brown facility to our other units in Ontario.

“This decision was necessary to align present production capacities, position our platform for mid and long-term success, improve productivity, reduce fixed costs and strengthen our service offering for our valued customers.”

Recently, Cascades introduced new packaging solutions for e‑commerce applications. The new product line, dubbed Cascades e‑com packaging solutions, includes a range of customised, creative and sustainable packaging solutions for companies marketing their products online.

Established in 1964, Cascades provides sustainable packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions to its customers.

With over 12,000 employees, the company manages a network of more than 90 facilities in North America and Europe.