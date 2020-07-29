Cascades said that the move to close the facility is part of the strategic repositioning of the company’s containerboard platform in Ontario

Cascades announced plans to shut-down containerboard packaging facility in Canada. (Credit: bluebudgie from Pixabay.)

Cascades, a provider of sustainable packaging solutions, has unveiled plans to close its containerboard packaging facility in Etobicoke, Ontario.

The company said that the move to close the facility is part of the strategic repositioning of its containerboard platform in Ontario as well as its continuing global optimisation initiatives for the containerboard packaging business.

Additionally, the firm stated that it will focus on reducing the impact of the closure on the 125 employees working in the facility.

Etobicoke containerboard packaging operations to be permanently closed in 2021

Cascades said that the Etobicoke containerboard packaging operations will be permanently closed by 31 August 2021 and the property will also be put up for sale.

The facility, which commenced operations in 1955, manufactures corrugated packaging for the manufacturing sector, food and beverage industry and for the vegetable industry.

Cascades Containerboard Packaging president and chief operating officer Charles Malo said: “An integral part of our strategic plan is to optimise our operational platform in Ontario.

“As a result, we will be gradually redeploying production from the Etobicoke facility to our other units within the region.

“This decision will reinforce our operational positioning for mid and long-term success by better aligning present production capacities, improving productivity, reducing fixed costs and further strengthening our service offering for our valued customers.”

In May this year, the company announced the closure of its brown containerboard packaging facility in Burlington, Ontario.

Earlier this month, Cascades has established a partnership with a fresh baby lettuces producer, Vegpro to replace all Fresh Attitude salad containers, traditionally made from virgin plastic, with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic containers.

The containers are manufactured by Cascades at its Inopak plant located in Drummondville, Québec.