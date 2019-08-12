The new eco-friendly shopping bags, designed by Caroline Gardner, include handy ‘pouch bags’ made entirely from recycled plastic bottles

Image: The pouch bags are made available in a multi-coloured heart design. Photo: courtesy of Jutexpo Ltd.

British supermarket giant Waitrose and reusable bags supplier Jutexpo have partnered with designer Caroline Gardner to produce a range of shopping bags in aid of Meningitis Now, a UK-based charity.

The partners are providing a range of shopping bags, designed by Caroline Gardner, including handy ‘pouch bags’ made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, made using Jutexpo’s HALT process, which turns post-consumer plastic into a soft, durable fabric called recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET).

Gardner, who has raised over £170,000 through the sale of Caroline Gardner Christmas cards for the charity, said: “We are thrilled to put our newest print on this iconic juco shopper, along with an exclusive colourway of our signature heart print. Not only are the foldaway bags an essential handbag item but it’s fantastic that each bag is made from 3.5 recycled plastic bottles.”

Jutexpo said that the HALT bags are the first to have the integrity of certification to the Global Recycled Standards (GRS), produced to the Jutexpo Standard.

Available in two striking designs, the large shopping bags are made from a blend of jute and cotton known as juco.

The large shopping bags feature the iconic heart design while the pouch bags are available in a multi-coloured heart design and fun orange and pink graphic stripe.

Jutexpo noted that these environmentally-friendly bags are available from early August 2019 in Waitrose stores. All the bags are being produced to the Jutexpo Standard.

Jutexpo compliance director Sam Turner said: “We are delighted to be supplying the latest environmentally friendly, reusable bags, wonderfully-designed and raising money for such a good cause.

“Out HALT production process has enabled us to create innovative bags that recycle post-consumer plastic bottles, adding purpose to what would otherwise have been discarded as uncontrolled waste.”

Meningitis Now chief executive Tom Nutt said: “By buying these bags, Waitrose customers will be helping to raise the vital funds needed to fight back against meningitis, helping to protect your family, friends and the local community.”

Recently, Waitrose & Partners said it will extend its “Unpacked” plastic packaging reduction test to a further three UK stores later this year.

The project aims to reduce the amount of plastic packaging in stores, with customers encouraged to bring their own containers to fill with food.