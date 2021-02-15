The acquisition is entirely in line with both Bark Packaging Group's buy & build strategy and CarePack Holland's ambition to accelerate its growth

CarePack Holland, a specialist in packaging for hazardous substances and temperature-controlled packaging is joining forces with Bark Packaging Group with immediate effect. Bark Packaging Group provides an all-inclusive service for its clients in areas including the chemical, pharmaceutical, food and automotive sectors in the field of development, design, procurement, logistics and stock control, providing both rigid and flexible packaging.

The acquisition is entirely in line with both Bark Packaging Group’s buy & build strategy and CarePack Holland’s ambition to accelerate its growth. The pooling of knowledge and expertise in particular means that both parties are able to serve clients even better and further expand the parties’ position in the market.

Knowledge-sharing, innovation and all-inclusive service form the basis for growth.

Since its establishment in 1978, Bark Packaging Group has built up a strong position as a leading supplier of packaging solutions. A strong focus on innovation and service concepts forms the basis for this. “Acquiring CarePack Holland means that we have made a great stride forwards in terms of the roll-out of our strategy for growth. The key focus area of this is to establish ourselves in new markets and to bolster our position as a high-quality knowledge and service hub for our clients”, says Erik Bos, CEO of Bark Packaging Group. “The specialist knowledge and expertise of CarePack is of great additional benefit in this respect. What is more, just like Bark, the drive to provide clients with “a full-service solution” is in CarePack’s genes, and the service they provide is geared precisely to achieving that. We can utilise the joint benefit this creates to focus on growth, knowledge sharing and innovation for both parties.”

Accelerated roll-out for buy & build strategy

The incorporation of CarePack Holland fits perfectly in Bark Packaging Group’s growth strategy which, apart from organic growth, is focused on acquisition. The buy & build strategy has been in overdrive since investor Quadrum Capital got on board in 2020, acquiring a minority interest. “With its financial “firepower”, buy & build expertise and input as a strategic sparring partner, Quadrum Capital makes an important contribution to our growth strategy.” So says Berny Plas, managing director and joint shareholder of Bark Packaging Group. “We see great potential for acquisitions that enhance the position and capabilities the group in line with our vision, hence we are open for other complementary companies to join the Bark Packaging Group”

Building on clout

CarePack Holland, established in 1992 by Lambert Dekkers and Marc Sollewijn Gelpke, has grown into a renowned supplier of packaging for the petrochemical and chemical sectors, and the biomedical and medical sectors. In addition to supplying packaging, CarePack advises clients on issues relating to packaging, and provides an all-inclusive service in the field of product development, certification and testing, transport and logistics. Lambert Dekkers who, together with fellow founder Marc Sollewijn Gelpke, is remaining as a joint shareholder and member of the CarePack board of management says: “We are happy about this new step in the development of our company. As part of Bark Packaging Group, we will have the clout to more strongly shape our growth, and to capitalise on the benefits in the field of innovation and product development, commerce and professionalisation of operations. We look forward to building the foundations for future growth in our company.”

