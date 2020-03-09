The Pact establishes a European network of companies, states and NGOs to create a true circular economy of plastics

French green chemistry company Carbios has joined the European Plastics Pact, a public-private initiative to boost the circular economy of plastics.

The pact has been created to gather European companies, states, and NGOs for the creation of a truly circular economy of plastics to help all market players achieve the plastic recycling targets set by the European Union.

The public-private coalition will work to enhance the recyclability and reusability of products

The public-private coalition will work on all levels to enhance the recyclability and reusability of products by integrating more recycled materials into new products and packaging.

Carbios and Pact partners will share their expertise to involve all stakeholders in virtuous management of the plastics lifecycle, as part of a collaborative and cross-border approach.

According to Carbios, the signatories in this context will ensure complementarity with existing global initiatives, whose foundations are in line with the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the Circular Plastic Alliance.

Carbios CEO Jean-Claude Lumaret said: “This European Pact marks a new step towards the deployment of a real circular economy based on innovation and collaboration between the most committed market players and the Member States to sustainable development.

“We are proud to contribute to its implementation and share this collective ambition to achieve a better management of the lifecycle of plastic.”

In January, Carbios entered into a joint development agreement with Novozymes, a biological solutions company, to scale up Carbios’ PET-degrading enzymes, in support of the circular economy.

The exclusive partnership allows the production of Carbios’ PET-degrading enzymes at both a demonstration level and an industrial scale while providing a positive environmental impact.