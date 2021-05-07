Canyon’s Hawaiian Sweet Bread has been available as a 15-oz loaf in the company’s innovative Stay-Fresh packaging since 2018, and will now be available in the freezer aisle, too

Canyon Bakehouse introduces new products and new packaging. (Credit:Canyon Bakehouse®)

Canyon Bakehouse, the No. 1 gluten-free bread brand in the U.S., is adding two new delicious options to its frozen bread line. Artisan-inspired gluten-free Sub Rolls and an 18-oz. Hawaiian Sweet Bread will be rolling into stores throughout the summer.

“We’re excited to add the Sub Rolls and Hawaiian Sweet Bread to our frozen line-up! These are items our consumers have asked us for, and we love being able to bring these delicious ideas to life for the gluten free community,” said Danielle Benjamin, Brand Manager for Canyon Bakehouse. “Both are flavorful, versatile options that won’t fall apart before you take your first bite. With summer and grilling season just around the corner, they’re sure to be a go-to for sandwiches and recipes.”

With a signature split top and classic taste, Canyon’s new artisan-inspired Sub Rolls are a perfect complement to any hot or cold sandwich. Enjoy them as a toasted sub (grinder, hoagie or hero!), open-faced melt or bun for hot dogs or any grilled masterpiece. They are soft and chewy, yet strong enough to pile high with a wide range of toppings and condiments. And, each roll boasts 5 grams of protein.

Canyon Bakehouse Hawaiian Sweet Bread is bursting with tropical sweetness, but with only 4 grams of sugar per slice, and is packed with whole grains like sorghum. The soft and fluffy slices have endless possibilities – a perfect companion for a BBQ sandwich, a great base for French toast or simply eaten straight from the bag. Canyon’s Hawaiian Sweet Bread has been available as a 15-oz loaf in the company’s innovative Stay-Fresh packaging since 2018, and will now be available in the freezer aisle, too.

Like all Canyon Bakehouse products, these new items are made with 100% whole grains and carefully selected and sourced ingredients. Additionally, the company’s line-up of baked goods is always Certified Gluten-Free and free from dairy, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Both of these new items will be baked in Canyon Bakehouse’s dedicated gluten-free bakery in Colorado.

Canyon Bakehouse is also introducing new packaging, which features a streamlined layout with a larger call-out to ‘Gluten Free’ built into the logo, making it easier for shoppers to identify the brand’s trusted gluten-free products. Starting with the new Hawaiian Sweet Bread and Sub Rolls, the new packaging will make its debut beginning this month with existing products rolling into stores over the next several months.

Source: Company Press Release