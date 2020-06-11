The companies such as Stella McCartney, prAna, and Telus have joined the Pack4Good initiative to transform the packaging supply chain

Major companies have joined Canopy’s Pack4Good initiative to protect endangered forests. (Credit: Valiphotos from Pixabay)

Not-for-profit environmental organisation Canopy announced that 11 major companies have joined its Pack4Good initiative, which guides on minimising the use of cardboard and other paper packaging products made from materials of ancient and endangered forests.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, on-line shopping has been increased. As a result, there is a rise of demand for paper-based packaging that is significantly impacting the world’s forests, wildlife and climate.

The 11 major companies such as Stella McCartney, prAna, and Telus have joined the Pack4Good initiative to increase the use of recycled fibre, smart design, and next-generation solutions across their packaging supply chains.

According to Canopy, around 245.8 million metric tonnes of paper packaging was produced in 2017 and most of them were made from trees logged from vital, high-carbon value forests and endangered species’ habitats.

As part of the initiative, the companies have committed to implement various measures to offer sustainable packaging by the end of 2022.

The measures include using materials free from ancient and endangered forests, reducing material use, maximising recycled and alternative next-generation fibres such as agricultural residues and using FSC-certified paper when virgin forest fibre continues to be used.

Pack4Good initiative is currently supported by 22 companies that represent 71 brands

Pack4Good initiative, which was launched in October 2019, currently includes 22 companies that represent 71 brands and $66bn in annual revenues.

The partners in the initiative range from fashion brands to printers to telecommunication brands and next-generation solution providers.

Canopy founder and executive director Nicole Rycroft said: “We face a breakdown of our natural systems, and warnings that more viruses will emerge from disrupted forest landscapes.

“It’s never been more important for forward-thinking companies to shift from high-impact paper packaging to smarter and planet-friendly alternatives. We’re enheartened by these companies’ leadership.”

In March, the European Commission adopted the new Circular Economy Action Plan, one of the central elements of the trade bloc’s Green Deal.